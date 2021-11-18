Roderique: ‘You just have to be really good at what you do’

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Football season, as it usually isn’t this time of year, isn’t over for the Webb City Cardinals. After upsetting the previously undefeated Carthage Tigers in the Class 5, District 6 championship this past Friday night, the Cards will face another familiar opponent in the quarterfinal round.

They’ll host Lebanon this Friday night, who they also hosted in last year’s state quarterfinal. They won that game 42-14.

Having the experience of playing the team before is a huge help, but the Cardinals aren’t using it as an excuse to get complacent. Head coach John Roderique is confident in his team’s ability, but recognizes that they’re going up against a tough Lebanon defense and will have to execute what they’re going over in practice this week.

Roderique says, “Defensively, they’re probably, for our defense, they’re about the most patient team we’ve seen on film. They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do, and they’re gonna do it really well. Just, physically, you gotta beat somebody up front and you gotta get to the ball carrier. It’s not necessarily very difficult as far as scheme goes, but you just have to be really good at what you do.”

Cooper Crouch, middle linebacker, says, “A lot of the guys that are starting on the field right now are the guys that were on the field last year. They know what it’s like. They know what it’s like in the Platte County game that we lost. They all know we don’t want that feeling ever again.”

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.