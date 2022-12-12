Well all good things must come to an end and in this case, Webb City legend John Roderique would announce his retirement as the Cardinals head football coach and athletic director. Roderique had been thinking about the decision for awhile and decided now was the right time to step away from his incredible career with Webb City.

John Roderique said, “I talk to my wife all the time and I told her a year ago, I know I’m getting close, probably the year before it was the same thing. You just kind of get to that point where you’ve been doing something for a really really long time and you start seeing some little things here and there, indicators that maybe you need to think about it.”

A successful career is an understatement when taking about Roderique. He would lead the Cardinals to 13 state titles bringing Webb City’s total to 16, which is the Missouri record across all high schools. He leaves the school with a 315-35 record, including 10 perfect seasons. Through all the accomplishments, at the end of the day, Roderique just enjoyed making a difference in people’s lives.

Roderique said, “You know the guys that I text with every week that came through this program, they’ll text me about stuff or they’ll text me. It’s just those friendships, I’ve made a lot of great friends that are even parents of kids that played here. Just those friendships and that probably means more to me than anything, the people that you get a chance to have a small piece of influence on over their lifetime.”

In the last week since his announcement, Roderique had heard nothing but love from the people around him after deciding to step down. He says people from across his career have lifted him up.

Roderique said, “I’m getting phone calls from guys that graduated 10-12 years ago and text messages. It’s been really overwhelming, just the outpouring of kindness and love and all that. There were a couple of times I’d be reading something and I had tears welling up in my eyes.”

Now obviously it’s no question John Roderique has meant a lot to this community, especially the school. He will be honored and his legacy will be remembered forever. One honor we can think of, is maybe Cardinal Stadium turns into John Roderique Stadium.