Rob Mallory introduced as MSSU athletic director

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern formally introduced Rob Mallory as the school’s sixth athletic director in school history on Friday.

After a nationwide search that saw 90 applicants and four finalists, Mallory made his first appearance in Joplin during a press conference at the school.

Mallory will finish up his duties at Kentucky Wesleyan, where he is currently serves as the as vice president of intercollegiate athletics, before making the move to Joplin.

During Friday’s press conference, Mallory stressed his goals for Missouri Southern athletics. He said he wants the athletic programs to be competitive, but also emphasized the importance of getting student-athletes to graduation day, all while doing things the right way and with integrity.

“To me that just means showing up everyday and you do the work,” Mallory said. “I talked about it up on stage, athletics is an industry that lends itself to maybe searching for overnight success. Sometimes that leads to shortcuts, it leads to compromises, and I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. I don’t think that builds lasting success, and I don’t want to build anything that’s fleeting.”

“I think integrity is critical to the university, and in athletics,” MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen said. “I think Rob is very committed to having an athletic program that has high integrity and does things the right way. I’m excited about that.”

Mallory will begin his official duties on July 1.