Riverton’s Chloe Parker competes as Rams first female football player

The Riverton Rams are 2-0 on the season and looking to make a push to the playoffs once again, but another headline drawing attention to the team is the program having its first female on the roster in school history, and her name is Chloe Parker.

Chloe Parker said, “You know, it’s a pretty proud moment honestly, because I feel like some girls don’t have the chance and some people feel like they can’t do it, but you know I’m out here proving that girls can and you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Parker has come on to varsity and has hit a few extra points for the team this season. She certainly has the talent to hold her own with the boys.

Parker said, “It’s been pretty cool. everyone’s pretty chill with me. They support me just like they’re my brothers and I’m their sister.”

Head coach Johnny Mallatt said, “This girl can play football and she hold her own out there. She plays on the JV team and she kicks. She kicked in the varsity game and made three extra points and she’s not afraid.”

Parker also plays safety for the Rams football program, she also enjoys just being a role model for this community.

Parker said, “I’ve had a couple people tell me that they like seeing me, as a girl, come out and prove what boys do all the time, girls can do it too.

Mallatt said, “That first night against Baxter, I could hear kind of a roar, and then it was like, “Chloe, Chloe, Chloe!” You know, but I thought that was pretty cool.”

Parker and the Rams next face Galena at home Friday evening.