Riverton volleyball clinches second straight sub-state title

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Riverton Rams volleyball team faced the Frontenac Raiders in the Class 3A Sub-State championship game on Saturday. The two teams had previously faced off on Tuesday; the Rams won the matchup 2-1 and clinched their first CNC title in three decades.

In Saturday’s title game, Frontenac took the first set, 25-20. In the second set, Riverton was down 21-18, but pulled off the comeback and clinched the set 25-23. They then went on to take the third set, and the win, 25-18.

This is the second straight sub-state title Riverton has claimed; before last season, they hadn’t earned the honor since 2004.

They will travel to Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas for the state tournament, which runs from October 29-30.