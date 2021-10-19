Riverton sweeps Galena volleyball triangle, claims CNC title

GALENA, Mo. — The Riverton Rams have claimed the CNC title after defeating Frontenac and Galena in back to back games.

The Frontenac Raiders defeated Galena in two sets, and had a chance to win the CNC title with a win over Riverton. The Rams ended up defeating Frontenac 2-1, then went on to get the win over Galena, 2-0.

Riverton finished the regular season with a record of 35-3-1. Frontenac has a 29-8 record, while Galena finishes 3-17.

All three teams will compete in the Class 3A Sub-State tournament on Saturday, October 23 at Baxter Springs High School.