COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Columbus Titans’ (3-1) win streak has come to an end at the hands of the Riverton Rams (4-0).

Riverton hit the road to visit the Titans, and went home with a 53-47 win. Their undefeated record remains in tact.

This is the last game either team will play before KSHSAA’s winter sports moratorium takes effect, which will run from December 23 to January 7.