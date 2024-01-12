RIVERTON, KS – Riverton boys basketball cruised to a 64-29 victory at home over Galena on Friday night.

Cale Forbes lead the way for the Rams with his 14 point performance. Loch North and Terryk Richardson both finished with 11, and Ryder Phillips capped off his night with 10 points.

Galena got off to a fast start courtesy of junior standout Jack Perry, but the Bulldogs ultimately could not catch up with the fast-paced Riverton offense.

Up next, Riverton will participate in the Lancer Classic from January 16th-20th, and Galena will participate in the Tony Dubray Classic from January 16th-20th.