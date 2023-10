RIVERTON, KS – Riverton’s offense didn’t take long to get rolling on Friday night.

Loch North provided the spark for the Rams all night long. North’s 90-yard touchdown capped off Riverton’s strong running game, as he would score with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

Zach Feldkamp would also etch his way into the score column with a pick six in the second quarter, as the Rams would shutout Neodesha in a 36-0 win.

Up next, Riverton (4-3) will travel to Caney Valley next Friday.