Riddle wins third straight event, Pittsburg State men place first at UAH Charger Invite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Missouri Southern’s Ryan Riddle has kept his hot streak alive, winning his third straight event at the University of Alabama at Hunstville’s Charger Invite. Riddle has officially won every event he has entered so far this season.

He ran the men’s 8k with a time of 23:47.76, which is a full four seconds faster than the second place winner. Southern’s JP Rutledge placed sixth with a time of 23:57.44. The nationally ranked MSSU men’s cross country team placed fifth overall.

The Pittsburg State men’s team captured the team title with 90 points. Bryce Grahn finished the 8k in 10th place with a time of 24:10.44.

On the women’s side, Pittsburg State took fourth place overall, while Missouri Southern placed 17th.