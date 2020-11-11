Rewind: College Heights makes history with first girls cross country state title

JOPLIN, Mo. — College Heights made a little history this past weekend as the girls cross country team went to Columbia and returned with a state title in hand. It marked the first state title in program history.

The Lady Cougars claimed the Class 1 title, and did so by a clear margin of 18 points over second-place finishers Valle Catholic. Grace Bishop and Khloe Burk earned all-state honors as three College Heights runners finished in the top-32.

“I know how much we’ve been in Class 2 the last two years, and wanted to get on the podium, and I think we were fifth last year and sixth the year before,” College Heights head cross country coach Phillip Jordan said. “When we dropped to Class 1, we knew it was within our reach to be on the podium.”