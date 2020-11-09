Returning to his roots: Former McAuley basketball player Tony Witt takes over as head coach

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the McAuley Catholic boys basketball team has won a district title, and the last time they were able to compete for one was the 2016-2017 season, which ended in a loss.

Since then, the team has had four coaches in four seasons.

But now, the boys’ coach has roots with the program, and he’s hoping to grow it.

Basketball is in Tony Witt’s blood, having grown up learning the sport before he was in kindergarten.

Tony Witt, McAuley boys basketball head coach, says, “I remember being in the gym, like barely tall enough or strong enough to dribble a ball, and my dad would say, use your other hand. He would always be pushing me even though I wasn’t in school but I was still in practice.”

The competitive drive that was instilled in Witt from such a young age carried him to playing for McAuley Catholic’s team for all four years of high school.

Witt says, “We got it up and we got it out and we tried to beat everybody down the floor to score. Everyone knew what everyone was doing and if you didn’t, someone could replace you.”

But maybe not everyone was replaceable.

Witt proved himself an essential player to the lineup, even breaking 1,000 career points, and he remains only one of seven boys in McAuley’s history to do so.

Witt says, “I had really good coaching, so I knew what I needed to work on and I had people pushing me. Without them, I wouldn’t’ve ever been the player that I was. It’s great scoring 1,000 points, but without teammates, you have nothing.”

After high school, Witt took a shot at a college career, that was derailed due to injury, but it didn’t end his love for the game. When he got a call from his former coach offering him coaching job, he couldn’t say no.

Witt says, “I took the job, and it was like, everything at that point, this was what I needed to do. So I switched my major from business to chemistry-ed, and so I was coaching and still in school when I got my first teaching job at Diamond.”

Now, after 13 years with other schools, Witt is returning to McAuley to rebuild the program that built him.

Witt says, “We’re laying the foundation and it’s been a really long time since the McAuley boys have played in the postseason, matter of fact, 30 years. ’91 was the last district title. So if I were to sit here and tell you that winning a district title wasn’t in the back of my mind, I would be lying.

Mike Howard, McAuley athletic director, says, “The seniors have had four coaches in four years. We’re really hoping that he’s gonna stay here long term, bring some stability to this program, and get it back to the winning ways we’re used to.”

With all his previous basketball accolades, Witt can add a coaching achievement to the list in coaching at his alma mater.

Witt says, “I think my biggest thing was just, how cool would it be to coach at where you played. To be the guy my coaches were. So hopefully I can be that for my guys moving forward.”