CARL JUNCTION, MO – The Republic offense was not short of success on Friday night. Wyatt Woods and the Tigers offense heavily controlled time of possession. Running back Kanon Krol also provided a major spark as he hit open gaps thanks to the effort from his offensive line.

The Bulldogs made the game interesting thanks to a forced fumble by Johnny Starks, but Woods and the Republic offense were ultimately too much for them to handle.

The Tigers ended up winning 26-0.