Record Broken: College Heights girls win 22nd game of season

JOPLIN, Mo. – The College Heights girls entered their Monday night contest with Golden City tied for the most wins in a single season at 21, but after a 74-37 victory by the Lady Cougars the 2019-2020 no hold the record at 22 wins.

Win #22 for the Lady Cougars! Congratulations to the team on breaking the single season wins record!

College Heights senior, Emmy Colin, had a day scoring 29 points and picking up 10 assists in the victory over the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Cougars also claimed the Ozark 7 Conference title outright in the win.

“Well it was fun for us to do it on our home floor tonight. We prepared for this moment, we watched a lot of game tape on Golden City, they’re a very good team. Our defense just picked up big time in the second half, and we scored. We were up by 16 at the half, about 40 at the end of third quarter, so tonight was a big motivation for us, trying to win the conference championship,” said John Blankenship, College Heights girls basketball coach.

College Heights (22-2) still have a chance to win one more regular season game this Thursday, when they head to Sarcoxie. The two teams split their previous meetings this season.