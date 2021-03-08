Ready to make a STATE-ment: Webb City youth wrestler is going back to state

WEBB CITY, MO. — Wrestling continues to gain popularity in the Four States, especially at the high school level between boys and girls. But what about youth wrestling?

It’s a growing trend, and for Webb City’s Bryar Wortman one trip to state just wasn’t enough. Bryar keeps coming back for more and at seven years old he’s ready to make a STATE-ment for his second trip back to state.

Wrestling has been a part of his family for years and at the age of four Bryar put on headgear of his own for the first time. Three years later, in his third season of wrestling, Bryar didn’t just win state and Missouri nationals … he dominated.

“One thing I always try to let other people know is that this is what he wants to do,” Bryar’s mother Sammy Wortman said. “He chose wrestling and he chooses to train four nights a week, and wrestle on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Three to four days a week, the Wortmans make the drive from Webb City to Bentonville, Ark., where Bryar trains against some of the best with the Honey Badger Wrestling Club. Youth wrestlers from four different states come to train with the same drive to compete and grow in the sport.

“What we teach Bryar, we also teach our 17, 18 year olds who are All-Americans, who have D1 scholarships,” Honey Badger Wrestling Club general manager Preston Smith said. “He knows the same technique they know.”

Thirty-four medals, including 20 first place finishes, Bryar has a history of winning. But winning runs in the family. Bryar’s mother was a member of the Webb City High School girls basketball team that won their first state title in 2010.

Now, this is Bryar’s moment. He’s arguably already one of the top youth wrestlers in the area and he’s on his way to becoming one of the best in the state.

“He loves it, he thrives off of it, he looks forward to every Saturday,” Sammy said. “Friday nights he starts to get in the right mind frame, it’s go time, listening to his music. It’s just what he lives for, he loves it.”

Bryar will be wrestling for state in Kansas City at Hyvee Arena this Friday for the second time in two seasons.