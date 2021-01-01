R.J. Forney paves way for Pitt State’s exhibition win to ring in the New Year

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas (5-3, 4-3 MIAA) rang in the New Year with a 85-70 exhibition win against Baker University out of the NAIA conference on Thursday afternoon at John Lance Arena.

R.J. Forney led the way for the Gorillas behind a game-high 24 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the 3-point line. The team shot for a total 51.7 percent from the field (31-of-60) in the game, including 56.7 percent (17-of-30) in the final 20 minutes of play.

Four Gorillas found double figures as Quentin Hardrict Jr. contributed 13 points and nine assists, while Zach Burch added 13 points and six rebounds of his own. Cameron Huefner rounded out the list with 11 points.

The win serves as a nice tune-up for the Gorillas as they prepare to host the No. 1 ranked team in Division II on Saturday — Northwest Missouri. Tip-off against the Bearcats is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CST.