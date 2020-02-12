Quapaw senior Tanner Daniels signs with NEO football

QUAPAW, Ok. — Quapaw senior Tanner Daniels will be staying close to home as he continues his football career after high school.

The top defensive end in District A-6 signed his letter of intent to play football for nearby NEO Tuesday.

Back in January, Daniels took part in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Daniels credited that game with helping him in getting recruited to play for the Norsemen.

Daniels said he’s ready to take advantage of the school’s history of producing Division 1 and NFL caliber talent.

“That’s what I really liked about NEO,” Daniels said. “I mean they have a lot of opportunities for me with all of the connections that they have, which I’m really looking forward to in my opinion because I know it’s going to help me and further me to go somewhere else. You know I’m not gonna get looked at by the small D2s, I’m gonna get looked at by the bigger D1s as well. I think it (Blue-Grey All-American Bowl) helped me a lot in getting recognized, at least by NEO and all of that. Coming from a small school, it’s definitely hard to get recognized and all of that, the recognition you deserve in my opinion. But with that hard work and dedication you can get that.”