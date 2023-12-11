QUAPAW, OK – Quapaw High School saw three athletes sign with colleges Monday morning. Hayley Green, Emma Weddel, and Makynzee Lovell all signed in the presence of their supportive classmates.

Green and Weddel will head to NEO for cheer and dance, while Lovell intends to play college softball for North Arkansas.

“It feels pretty good,” Green said.

“I’ve been doing this since I was like four or five. It’s just been an incredible ride.”

Weddel described putting pen to paper this morning as a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to, but I never though I’d get this opportunity,” Weddel said.

“It just feels like I’m living my childhood dream right now.”

Lovell said her aspirations in softball were so strong, she knew from a young age she wanted to play in college.

“I’ve been playing travel ball since I was eight,” Lovell said.

“I’ve always loved the sport, and I always knew I needed to go to college for it.”