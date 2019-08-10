QB battle kicks off preseason camp for MSSU

JOPLIN, MO — The Jeff Sims era at Missouri Southern State is underway as the football team kicked off preseason camp at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

To start off, Sims already has a tough decision to make at the helm of the Lions at the quarterback position. Sean Kelly, who started a majority of the games for Southern last year will be in a quarterback battle with four newcomers. These newcomers include two Division I talents, Dwayne Lawson and Jacob Park.

Coach Sims mentioned how the quarterback battle will be beneficial for the entire group.

“Adding Jacob to our team is a benefit to everybody,” Sims said, “especially a guy like Dwayne. Because, when you’re as talented as Dwayne or you’re Sean Kelly, or you’re our freshman quarterbacks, Sean, and Dawson, competition breeds success … It makes everyone on the team understand what the level needs to be, and so it gives us a chance to become a better football team faster.”