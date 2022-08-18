The Pittsburg Purple Dragons would finish last season at 6-4. They would go two rounds deep into the 5A state playoffs. This year, they look to improve under a familiar new head coach.

Josh Lattimer, a Pitt State alum, will be coaching his first year with Pittsburg as the new head coach this season after he spent last year as their strength and conditioning coach. He decided to be back out on the field with the players.

Lattimer said, “Well for almost two decades I was a football coach and then I made the switch to strength coach. I missed it severely last year not being out here all the time and it was something when the position come available that attracted me and my family and that’s why we are here now.”

The Purple Dragons graduated 25 seniors last season so for coach Lattimer he has a young team with only 3 players from last year playing at the varsity level. The younger players being put in new roles have developed leadership and the seniors have noticed that they are coming along just in time for the season.

JJ White said, “We don’t have that big of a senior class but these younger guys are starting to catch on. Several seniors stepping up, they’re following behind and they’re all catching up and they’re going to step up and there’s going to be several of them be really good players for us. I’m really excited to see what they do.”

Pittsburg opens their season Friday, September 2 at 7:00. They will face the Emporia Spartans at home.