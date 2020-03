PITTSBURG, Kan. - With just a few games left in the regular season, the future of the Gorillas was up in the air; however, Pitt State made the MIAA tournament and won their opener 79-76 in overtime.

The Gorillas entered their game with the Lopers as the 10th and final team to make the tournament, but that would not stop the Gorillas from pulling the upset over the 7th seed.