Tim Beck Show: Week 8 vs. UCM

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas fell to 5-3 after their 36-28 loss to nationally ranked Central Missouri. Now the Gorillas will welcome the 6-2 Griffons of Missouri Western to Carnie Smith Stadium on Saturday, November 2nd.

Join Pitt State Football Head Coach, Tim Beck, and KODE Sports Director, Ethan Schmidt, as they recap the previous week of action and take a look ahead.

Plus, Senior Defensive Lineman, Cole Morris joins the show to talk about his journey to Pitt State and playing on that Gorillas’ defense.