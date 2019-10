PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas improved to 5-0 and move up to #13 in the newest Division II football polls.

Join Pitt State Football Head Coach, Tim Beck, and KODE Sports Director, Ethan Schmidt as they look back at Week 5 and preview the Gorillas upcoming game at Arrowhead on Saturday against Northwest Missouri State.

Plus watch as Kaden Roy joins the show to talk about the Pitt State Defense and playing close to home.