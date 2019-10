PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas are up in the rankings to #15 and now 4-0 after defeating Nebraska-Kearney, 37-14.

Pitt State’s defense is off to a great start this season with 8 interceptions, 16 sacks, and 103 tackles for loss.

Join Pitt State Football Head Coach, Tim Beck, and KODE Sports Director, Ethan Schmidt, as they look back at the win against the Lopers and preview Saturday’s game at home against Lincoln.