PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas crushed the Northeastern State Riverhawks 58-3 on Family Day from Carnie Smith Stadium, on Saturday.

Join Pitt State Football Head Coach, Tim Beck, and KODE Sports Director, Ethan Schmidt, as they recap the week 3 victory and preview the upcoming match up with Nebraska-Kearney.

Also, Pitt State Wide Receiver, Brenner Clemons joins the show to talk about his performance in the victory over the Riverhawks.