The Pitt State Gorillas are now 2-0 on the season after a 47-23 victory over Emporia State.

Join Pitt State Head Coach, Tim Beck, and KODE Anchor, Andy Searcy, as they discuss the victory and preview the week ahead. Plus this week, MIAA Defensive Player of the Week KiAnter Hardin joins the set to talk about his dominate performance against the Hornets.