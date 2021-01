Head coaches Kim Anderson and Amanda Davied recap the latest in Pittsburg State basketball with Action 12 Sports’s Shea Schrader.

The women’s team is on a 7-game win streak, capped off by wins over Emporia State and Washburn. The men, however, had a tough week on the road, taking a close loss from Emporia and a loss against Washburn. The teams now prep to face Nebraska Kearney (January 21) and Fort Hays (January 23) at home.