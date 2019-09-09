Playing for 63

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Eagles lost a member of their football team on Wednesday, September 4th when Sophomore Offensive Lineman, Kadin Roberts-Day, passed away after going into cardiac arrest.

The Eagles began the week set to play Central Ozark Conference foe, Webb City on Friday, but after Kadin’s passing the game was moved back to Saturday, September 7th.

Saturday’s game would be emotional for both communities as they came together to honor the fallen Eagle. They would also receive an outpouring of support from the surrounding communities as well.

Before the game the Eagles, led by Kadin’s twin brother, Kaian, would take to the field of Cardinal Stadium with the Roberts-Day family. The Eagles and Cardinals would then come together at midfield to say a prayer with Joplin Senior Blake Tash first thanking the Cardinals and the Webb City community for all they had done for them that week.

Kadin would be on the field with the Eagles as well this game as captains Kaian Roberts-Day and Isaiah Davis held on to Kaidn’s jersey at the coin toss. The Eagles would win the toss and choose to receive. On the Eagles first play of the game they would take the field with only 10 players, a penalty that the Cardinals would decline.

“They’re playing for Kadin and the Roberts-Day family, um, I just feel like in our hearts there was no way we would let this one slip away from us,” said Joplin Head Coach, Curtis Jasper.

“Honestly the only thing going through our heads right now is 63. I mean this whole game wasn’t, it wasn’t for us it was for him. That’s been our thought process since Wednesday when we found out we lost him and it’s just an incredible feeling right now,” added Senior Wide Receiver Zach Westmoreland.

The Eagles would take an early 35-7 lead before holding off a late surge by the Cardinals to win 35-28. Yes if you do that math the point total equals 63.

“I mean it definitely shows that he is up there looking out for us right now, it’s a crazy feeling,” said Westmoreland.

“Absolutely we have our angel, no doubt about it,” said Coach Jasper.