Pittsburg State football dominates #13 Central Missouri in season opener

WARRENSBURG, Mo– The Pittsburg State University football team has opened their season with a 1-0 record after a monster win over #13 Central Missouri.

Brian Wright, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “I’m just really proud of our players, our coaching staff, all the hard work they put in. The guys worked so hard in preparation in the offseason, preseason, game week this week. Our guys put good plans together and the kids came out and played their hearts out and executed.

Alex Gaskill, Pittsburg State linebacker, says, “There’s just so many different emotions. Excitement, everything running through, like we worked so hard for this. Waited two years. For us getting picked seventh in the coaches poll and then coming out here and doing what we did tonight, it’s just amazing.”

Pittsburg State, who was ranked seventh in the MIAA Coaches Poll, defeated Central Missouri, 35-16. They entered halftime with a 21-3 lead.

Tucker Horak, Pittsburg State running back, says, “After we saw the preseason rankings with us being ranked seventh, that really put into perspective what the rest of the conference thinks about us and what the rest of the coaches in the conference thinks about it. We take some of those things to heart, so we don’t, although we may not agree with some of those things, we don’t believe us coming out and winning was an accident at all.”

Quarterback Mak Sexton completed four touchdown passes, and carried the ball in for a fifth. He made connections with Christian Carter, Elijah Harris, and Mario Kirby Jr.

Sexton says, “I think it came from within. We say to all the media out there, don’t put us at the highest ranking possible. We’ve still got a long ways to go, we’re still working every week.”

The defense also played a major role in the game, holding the Mules to just 114 rushing yards. Dallis Flowers and Alex Gaskill also forced two turnovers with an interception each.

The Gorillas will return to action on Saturday, September 11 against the University of Nebraksa-Kearney for their home opener.