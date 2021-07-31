Pittsburg’s Javon Grant commits to Sam Houston State University

PITTSBURG, Kan. — We’ve all known for a while that Pittsburg’s Javon Grant is destined for bigger and better things, and now the most hyped up basketball player In Southeast Kansas has committed to play at the next level.

Grant tells KODE Sports that he’ll be playing for Sam Houston State this upcoming basketball season. Sam Houston is a Division I program: something Grant has been working to join his entire basketball career.

Though he was in talks with several schools, he says that the coaching staff and the culture is what sold him on being a Bearkat.

Grant says, “[It was just] how they came to me on the Zoom calls, they just came straight forward and didn’t guarantee me anything. Just said I was a great player. Just how I see the video they showed me of how they work out, they just seem to be all together.”