Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil set to hoop at Tulsa

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One of the best high school basketball players out of southeastern Kansas took to Twitter today to announce his next move.

The former Pittsburg standout is headed to the American Athletic Conference to hoop with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

After averaging 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game his senior season he’ll first spend a year with Link Year Prep in Branson to reclassify recruiting classes. The previous 4-States Basketball Coaches Player of the Year wanted to show that hard work pays off.

Dreamed of this since a little kid.. Put the work in and have faith in god, nothing’s impossible! #reigncane🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/U6UUucex05 — gavyn elkamil (@gavynelkamil) August 10, 2020

“From Pittsburg not a lot of people get the opportunities like I’m getting right now,” Elkamil said. “Being able to do this is not only a blessing for me, but getting to show all the kids from Pittsburg, younger than me, that if you put the work in you have the opportunity. No matter if you’re from [Pittsburg], Kansas City, New York, wherever. If you’re good enough and put the work in, you can be seen.”