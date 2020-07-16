Pittsburg track athlete takes her own leap of faith

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Faith Turner has been surrounded by sports her entire life. Her dad played football for Pittsburg State University and she started running track when she was in the fourth grade. But a missed senior season led her to keep the faith of what comes next.

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to go D1 for track,” Turner said.

A year ago Turner captured her second straight title for Pittsburg High School’s track and field team. She’s a back-to-back state champion in the long and triple jump. She has four school records to her name and she’s everything a champion should be. It’s the charisma. A positive state of mind that’s expressed by a subtle thumbs up and a friendly laugh.

Arguably one of the best athletes out of Pittsburg, the cancelled season prevented her from defending her title and potentially achieving a three-peat. But what she didn’t miss was the goal she set for herself from the very beginning. It may have been a jump into the unknown, but she’s turning the corner for the next hurdle to overcome.

“It was kind of like scary,” Turner said. “I made my decision before track season even started that I was going to Wichita State and I signed before then. But like once I started finding out I wasn’t having a senior season I was honestly scared because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

What did happen was it gave her hope. A level of self-assurance that her hard work has meant that much more. It keeps her moving forward, keeps her pushing on because when she looks back she understands she’s capable of leaping an even greater distance.

“It’s taught me how to be confident in myself, honestly,” Turner said. “So, it’s just track has taught me a lot of things about myself personally that it’s just, it’s amazing.”

Turner happened to also be a standout volleyball player in high school. When looking to further pursue track or volleyball her volleyball coach asked her, ‘Where do you see yourself?’ To which Turner replied, ‘You got me.’ She knew exactly what path to follow and that is now to run at Wichita State University next year.