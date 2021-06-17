Pittsburg State’s Thompson, Hudiburg to compete in U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE. Ore. — Pittsburg State University javelin throwers Brett Thompson and Josh Hudiburg are slated to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials on this Saturday, June 19. Thompson is ranked 10th in the nation, while Hudiburg is ranked 24th.

Thompson, and Erie native, and Hudiburg, from Fort Scott, are two of four Kansas natives competing in the trials.

Thompson says, “It’s crazy that we have four people from Kansas throwing Javelin, and then the fact that there’s two of us just from the same southeast Kansas area. It just shows that if you put in the work, you can accomplish anything you want.

Thompson and Hudiburg are two of 24 overall competitors in the event. To make it to the finals, they must place in the top 12.

Hudiburg says, “When I got to Pitt State, I didn’t even know what we did for the national meet, so to be here is kind of a really cool experience because I never thought I could get this far, so putting in all that extra hard work is really what got me this far.”

The finals are scheduled for Monday, May 21 at 6:15 p.m.