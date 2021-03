KEARNEY, Neb. – The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team’s season has come to an end with a 66-50 loss to Nebraska Kearney in the first round of the MIAA tournament.

Kearney’s Brooke Carlson put up a game high 20 points, while Hailey Simental put up 17. Maya Williams led the Gorillas in scoring with 13 points. Kaylee DaMitz had 11, while Sydnee Crain had 10.

The Gorillas finish the season with a 14-9 record.