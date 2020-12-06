Pittsburg State women’s basketball team wins close game with clutch shot by Maya Williams

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team improves to 2-3 on the season with a gritty win over Northeastern State University.

The game began and remained close to the final minutes of the game. The Gorillas were trailing 82-81 with less than a minute to go in the game. Kaylee DaMitz found Maya Williams under the bucket, where she was able to put two up. She was fouled on the shot and added another point with a free throw.

With seven seconds left on the clock, the River Hawks regained possession, but the Gorillas defense didn’t allow them to take any shots.

The Gorillas went on to win 84-82.

Williams says, “[I was thinking] just win. Just try to get the ball through the hoop.”

Amanda Davied, Pitt State women’s head coach, says, “I knew that our veterans could do it, but I think they really needed that moment. They probably needed that moment from me to believe in them, but they still have to get it done at the end of the day.”

The team will be back in action Thursday, December 10 at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.