Pittsburg State women’s basketball team wins big on senior day

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team claimed a 69-61 win over Newman at home on Saturday to close out the regular season with a 14-8 record.

It was senior day for the Gorillas, and lone senior Maya Williams scored 10 points. She also opened the game in scoring with a nothing-but net three pointer. Williams, along with team manager Samantha Ruvalcaba, were honored in a ceremony after the game.

Kaylee Damitz also had a big game, putting up 25 points and breaking 1,000 career points. Tristan Gegg also put up 12 points.

The Gorillas will head to Nebraska Kearney on Wednesday, March 3 to compete in the first round of the MIAA tournament.

