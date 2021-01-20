Pittsburg State women’s basketball team prepare to face #4 Nebraska Kearney

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Arguably, one of the best match-ups we’ll see this season is right around the corner.

The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team is preparing for its biggest test yet, hosting the #4 Division II team in the country.

The Gorillas will face an unbeaten University of Nebraska Kearney Thursday night at John Lance Arena.

Over the last two games, the Lopers have held their opponents to under 38 points.

However, if there were ever a time for Pittsburg State to face this beast of a team, it would be now, as they’re on a seven-game winning streak, making them one of the hottest teams in the MIAA.

Amanda David, Pittsburg State women’s basketball head coach, says, “Yes, we’re on a streak, but I don’t think we’re overly confident in the fact that we just know we’re trying to get better every day. So with that being said, when you come up against a big game like this one versus Kearney and the one versus [Fort] Hays, you really just want to focus on yourself and make sure that you’re ready to go.”

Sydnee Crain, Pittsburg State junior, says, “We’ve had some pretty good practices with a bunch of confidence, and just having a good time and just trying to enjoy what’s going on and trying to have fun, while also competing. So I think that’s the big thing here is competing, and we’re ready to compete and have fun.”

Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.