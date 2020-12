PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team poured on points for a win over Missouri Western.

The Gorillas won with a final score of 96-75.

Kaylee DaMitz led Pittsburg State in scoring with 20 points. She also had 10 assists, and was two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Maya Williams and Sydnee Crain each chipped in 17 points.

The Gorillas will play an exhibition match against Tabor College at home on Wednesday, December 30 at 6:00 p.m.