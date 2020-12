PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pitt State women’s basketball team has fallen to 1-3 on the season after falling to Rogers State in their home opener.

The Gorillas were able to keep things competitive and tie the game at 36-36 at halftime. However, they were not able to hold onto a lead a took a loss, 80-76.

Tristan Gegg was the Gorillas’ leading scorer of the night with 24 points.