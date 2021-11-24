Pittsburg State women’s basketball tallies another home win over Lindenwood

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team hosted former MIAA rival Lindenwood on Wednesday. Lindenwood announced they were leaving the MIAA in 2018 to join the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

After trailing by seven points in the mid-first quarter, the Gorillas piled on the points, effectively flipping the script and leading 30-23 at halftime. They were extremely aggressive in the second half, and pulled away with a 74-56 win over Lindenwood.

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “[I’m] really proud of them going through some adversity. Even when we were up, it felt like there were some moments of adversity where they went on a little bit of a run. Mature teams will answer those runs, and mature teams can come back from being down, and so I feel like we’ve grown. That’s kind of been our mantra lately, is we know we’re young, we just need to keep growing. And if we can grow while winning, that makes us really happy.”

Sydnee Crain, Pittsburg State point guard, said of the squad’s defense, “I think we emphasized it a lot the past two days, really emphasizing on what they do and packing it in and doing what we need to do to get the job done.”

Senior guard Tristan Gegg lead the Gorillas in scoring with 22 points. Crain had 11 points, as well as seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Senior guard Erin Davis had 11 points, while sophomore guard Jayme Jackson chipped in 10.

The Gorillas improve to 3-1 on the season. They’ll return to action on Saturday, November 27; they’re set to host Missouri S&T at 1:30 p.m.