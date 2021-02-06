Pittsburg State women’s basketball gets big win over Lincoln

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team cruised to a 72-54 win over Lincoln University on Saturday.

Tristan Gegg surpassed 1,000 career points scored in the first half of the game, and had 12 points on the day. Kaylee DaMitz led the Gorillas in scoring with 19 points, followed by Sydnee Crain with 13, Gegg’s 12, and Erin Davis with 10. Gegg posted eight rebounds, while Kaylee DaMitz had seven.

The Gorillas will return to action on February 11 against Northwest Missouri State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.