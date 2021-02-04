Pittsburg State women’s basketball falls to University of Central Missouri

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team fell to the University of Central Missouri, 76-71, on Thursday night.

The Gorillas led 37-30 heading into halftime and held that lead for most of the second half. A Nija Collier three pointer late in the third quarter gave the Jennies a 72-71 lead, after which they scored four more for the win.

Tristan Gegg led Pittsburg State in scoring with 26 points. Kaylee DaMitz posted 13 points and nine assists.

The Gorillas will return to action Saturday, February 6 against Lincoln University. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena.