PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas hosted the Missouri Western Griffons on Saturday in their final of three games this week.

The women were facing what seemed like it should be tall task in defeating #21 ranked Missouri Western, but had no problem taking down the Griffons, 79-53, after a hot start in the first quarter.

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “The girls were super tuned in, and that’s what it comes down to, is just the execution of the scout.. It really does start, I think, with team connection and players playing for each other. And, you know, at the end of the day, defensive rebounding was the tune today.”

As far as scoring goes, the Gorillas were led by senior guard Tristan Gegg, who put up 24 points. Erin Davis added 12.

The team moves to 10-8 in conference play, and is on the cusp of making an MIAA tournament appearance. Next week will present a challenge though, as the Gorillas will face Missouri Southern, who are on an 11 game win-streak, twice.

Gegg says, “Like our coaches said, huge win, great job tonight, but you can’t be comfortable. You can never be comfortable in this league, or anytime you play, because Southern’s a good team. We’re ready to go get them, play them, but like we said, we just gotta keep pushing every day.”

The men faced Missouri Western after the women’s game concluded. The Gorillas had previously topped the Griffons 72-64, but this time proved to be a different story.

After jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first half, and leading 37-21 at halftime, Missouri Western won 75-53. Pittsburg State moves to 5-13 in conference play.

Kim Anderson, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “It’s very disappointing, to be honest with you. I think that our guys didn’t respond, and they didn’t get after it from the beginning. So when that happens and you’re playing a team that’s.. I’m not saying they’re desperate but I’m just saying they need to win. They want to win. They’re competing too, to get a higher seed in the tournament. We’re competing to get into the tournament. So I think you have to give them a lot of credit. They came out, they had their helmet on, and they got after it.”

The Griffons had four players score in the double figures, including Will Eames, who posted a game high 17 points. Magic Reliford had 12 points for the Gorillas, while Ryan Pippins had 11.

The Gorillas will return to action on Wednesday, January 16 at Missouri Southern. Tip-off is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. for the women, with the men’s game to follow.