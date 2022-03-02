KANSAS CITY, Mo.– There is heartbreak in Municipal Auditorium this afternoon for the Pittsburg State Gorillas, who just made a first round exit in the 2022 MIAA Tournament to the Washburn Ichabods.

The final score of the game was 59-53. The biggest problem the Gorillas were up against was the Ichabods’ airtight defense: one that held typical sharp-shooter Tristan Gegg to just nine points on the day.

Gegg says, “Both teams’ defense was really good today, just by the score. I mean, we just, a lot of the times we took the shots we take every single game and it just wouldn’t go in. It just toilet bowled out sometimes.”

While the team is disappointed with the loss, women’s head coach Amanda Davied recognizes that these things are just part of the game, especially when you have a younger team.

Davied says, “We’ve had a lot of growth in our underclassmen. Sometimes with that growth you have a few more losses than you would like, or you know, just some tough moments. But what I’m really proud of with this group is just the effort they displayed today.”

Jenna Shipley led the Gorillas in scoring with 12 points, followed by Jayme Jackson with 11. Washburn’s Hunter Bentley was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Pittsburg State finishes their season with a 16-13 overall record. As for Washburn, they get the task of facing number one seed Missouri Southern on Thursday at noon.

Ron McHenry, Washburn head coach, says, “Having recently played them, we know a little bit more about them than if we hadn’t played them in a while. So scout will be a little bit easier as far as remembering what happened and their personnel. So we’ll enjoy it for second here, catch our breath and then get back after it. But Southern’s obviously very good, They’ve run through this league, and this league is so hard from top to bottom, that them running through this league with that many wins in a row, it’s just impressive.”

Southern’s Lacy Stokes was just named the MIAA Freshman of the Year and Player of the year, while head coach Ronnie Ressel was named Coach of the Year.