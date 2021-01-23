Pittsburg State women fall short of comeback against Fort Hays

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team lost their second game in a row Saturday against Fort Hays State.

Fort Hays led 50-41 at halftime, and held on to the lead for the rest of the game. They led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter. Pittsburg State was able to cut the deficit down to eight with several minutes left in the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete a comeback. Fort Hays won, 85-73.

Fort Hays’ Jaden Hobbs scored a game high 26 points, followed by Whitney Randall with 21. The two combined to score 55 percent of their teams points.

Pittsburg State had four players score in double digits, including Tristan Gegg who led the Gorillas in scoring with 17 points. Maya Williams chipped in 15, while Kaylee DaMitz and Sydnee Crain had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Gorillas return to action on Thursday, January 28 at Northeastern State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Dobbins Fieldhouse.