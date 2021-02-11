Pittsburg State women clinch big win on the road over Northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team kicked off their trip up north with a 79-50 win against Northwest Missouri State University on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.

Julia Johnson posted a career high 23 points and nine rebounds. Tristan Gegg chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, while Kaylee DaMitz put up nine points and three assists.

The Gorillas will continue their northwestern tour on Saturday, Feb. 13, against the Missouri Western State University Griffons. Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT at Looney Complex Arena.

