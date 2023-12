PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is expected to formally introduce new head football coach Tom Anthony to the public.

Beginning at noon Thursday, a press conference welcoming Anthony, who once served as the associate head football coach, will be held in PSU’s Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. He will be the Gorillas’ 16th head coach.

