Pittsburg State University football gauges progress with spring game

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University football team hit the turf Saturday morning for their spring football game.

The team didn’t get to play a traditional season this past fall due to COVID-19, though they did play a five-game exhibition schedule.

Saturday’s game was scrimmage style, with the offense and defense suiting up to face each other.

Head coach Brian Wright says that the game was very important to evaluate where the team is at.

Brian Wright, PSU Football HC, “It’s been so good just to put a spring calendar together and to be able to follow it. The days that we’ve scheduled practice we’ve had them, and this spring game is just one of those days for us. It’s more of a big evaluation day for us. We’ve got a lot of guys that’re in our two-deep that’re trying to make a big jump, so it’s a big evaluation day for our football team.”

