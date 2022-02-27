MARYVILLE, Mo. — Pittsburg State University’s track and field teams swept the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday, taking the conference crown on both the men’s and women’s sides.

The championship marks the men’s sixth indoor championship in the last nine seasons and their eighth overall. They won with a total score of 173 points, which was 75.5 points higher than runner-up Nebraska Kearney.

Braylen Brower earned MIAA titles in both the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter dash. He also anchored the 4×400 meter dash. That relay team completed the race in 3:09.19, which set a school record.

L.J. Kiner won the triple jump and set a school record with a distance of 52’6.75″.

Bryce Grahn earned All-MIAA honors in the 3,000 meter run, in which he placed third with a time of 8:12.99.

The crown marks the women’s fifth in the last six years, four of which were earned consecutively from 2017 to 2020. They finished with 199.5 points, which was 21 more points than second-place finisher Northwest Missouri posted.

Christine Williams set her own personal record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.73 seconds. That was enough to earn her the MIAA title.

Kate Dawson earned All-MIAA honors by placing third in the mile with a time of 4:58.87.

Kyle Rutledge, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “[I’m] extremely proud. Both teams were in different spots. Our women are very young, learning how to compete. And they did an outstanding job. They really grew and came together this weekend. Man, it’s just fun to be around those ladies. And our guys are a veteran group. They knew what they needed to do. It was fun to watch them, you know, and get out of their way and let them do their thing. It was a whole lot of fun. I’ve got a great group, I’m very blessed. Just a whole lot of fun to be around them.”

The Missouri Southern men placed third with a score of 91 points, while the women placed sixth with 64 points.

Those who qualified will be attending the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, which run from March 11 to March 12. After that, outdoor season will begin.