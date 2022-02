PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team opened their season on Friday in a doubleheader against Southwest Baptist. The games also marked Jenny Fuller’s first as head coach of the Gorillas.

Pittsburg State swept the Bearcats in the back-to-back games, 11-2 and 10-3. They start the season 2-0, and keep Fuller’s head coaching record perfect.

The Gorillas will return to action on Friday against William Jewell in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic, hosted in Bentonville, Arkansas.